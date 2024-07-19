Creditors outraged after Rudy Giuliani spends thousands on first-class tickets to go to RNC

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani appears to not be helping his case any as creditors continue to take legal action against him to get the money that he owes them.

In a hearing this week, attorney Rachel Strickland told a federal judge that Giuliani spent thousands on first-class plane tickets for himself, his alleged girlfriend, and his assistant to go to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Newsweek reported.

Giuliani filed bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

Earlier this month a federal judge threw out his bankruptcy case. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said evidence in the case showed that Giuliani had failed to meet obligations of financial transparency required of a debtor and that dismissing the bankruptcy was in the best interests of people to whom the ex-mayor owes money.

Freeman and Moss hired Strickland to recover the money owed to them by Giuliani.

Strickland released a statement on Thursday, saying: “Giuliani is pleading poverty to the Bankruptcy Court while flying first class with his assistant and girlfriend to the convention. Creditors will not sit idly by while Giuliani thumbs his nose at those he’s harmed and the Court.”

During that same hearing, it was revealed that Giuliani had drained roughly half of the money in a personal bank account in the last week to pay for personal expenses.

When Giuliani filed for bankruptcy, he listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts. That included nearly $1 million in state and federal tax liabilities, money he owes lawyers, and millions more in potential judgments in lawsuits against him. He estimated at the time he had assets worth $1 million to $10 million.

In his most recent financial filing in the bankruptcy case, he said he had about $94,000 in cash at the end of May and his company, Guiliani Communications, had about $237,000 in the bank. He has been drawing down on a retirement account, worth nearly $2.5 million in 2022. It had just over $1 million in May.

