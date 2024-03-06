Fulton DA Fani Willis speaks exclusively to Channel 2 about the allegations against her

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate has opened its controversial investigation into allegations of impropriety against Fulton Count District Attorney Fani Willis.

One of the defense attorneys in the election interference case accused Willis of lying on the stand about her relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the Capitol Wednesday, where he talked exclusively to WIlis just minutes after the hearing.

Willis was at the Capitol to qualify for reelection.

She told Elliot she believes the Senate investigation is politically-motivated. Republicans on that committee insist they’re looking for the truth.

Judge says it could be up to 2 weeks on decision over whether to remove Willis from election case Fulton County DA Fani Willis is accused of having an affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade and using that affair for personal gain.

