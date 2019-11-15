Fulton DA expands case list as part of renewed look at Atlanta Child Murders

ATLANTA - It was the case that rocked the Atlanta metro after dozens of children turned up missing and then murdered in the late '70s and early '80s.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne has learned that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the list of cases investigators are looking at is now bigger than the list of cases investigated as the work of a serial killer or a group of serial killers nearly four decades ago.
“We know as experienced prosecutors and as experienced police investigators you look at the cycle, the life cycle of a serial killer,” Howard told Winne.
The main suspect in the killings, Wayne Williams, has denied more than two dozen killings that had been considered part of Atlanta’s missing and murdered case.
Williams was convicted of killing two adults but was never brought up on charges related to the killings of any of the children, although he is considered the main suspect in the cases.
