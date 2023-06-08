Frustration grows as some Georgia drivers are having to wait months for car repairs

ATLANTA — It’s a problem impacting drivers all over metro Atlanta.

Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln looked into the growing frustration over auto repairs that are taking weeks, even months.

Lincoln later found it was a metro-wide problem.

Brenda Procter-Grant says renting cars and taking Uber is how she’s been getting around the city for the last two months.

“You can’t live in Atlanta without a vehicle. It’s a big expense, it’s not cheap to rent a vehicle,” she said.

Grant says for more than two months she’s been waiting for her Kia Santa Fe to get fixed after someone attempted to steal it from her driveway back in April.

“They stuck a screwdriver in the ignition,” Procter-Grant said.

She says she was expecting the repair to take a few weeks, but she says she’s been without a car for two months.

“They said they’re waiting on the casing around the steering wheel,” she said.

Justin Murray with Legacy Ford of McDonough says they’ve been dealing with supply chain shortages since the pandemic.

“It’s definitely detrimental,” Murray said.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists, a trade group for repair shops says this problem likely won’t end anytime soon, as third-party manufacturers continue to deal with delays.

Murray says they try to work around the shortage by finding local or out-of-state dealerships with the parts. He says when parts are on backorder they don’t know when the parts will become available.

“We may see one in a few months, we may see one in six months, we just don’t know, we don’t have an idea, he said.

