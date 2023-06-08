Rick Ross wants to know who parachuted into his yard during car show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — By all accounts, Rick Ross’ care show over the weekend was a success.

Despite much worry surrounding the controversial event, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the car show had no major issues.

But Ross has one thing he still wants to know about the event: who was the person who parachuted into his yard during the show?

Ross took to social media to see if anyone knows who it is.

Rick Ross wants footage of the person who parachuted into his yard during car show pic.twitter.com/Z7lHA3L3md — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 6, 2023

“Someone send me the footage of the gentleman parachuting out of the plane that landed in the backyard during the car show,” Ross said on social media. “Now I said to myself, please don’t arrest the parachuter. No, I don’t know them. The only thing I don’t like about it is he didn’t tell me what time to expect him jumping out of the go----n plane and landed in my backyard.”

Ross said the man was in pretty good spirits when he landed among the 6,000 or so people who attended the event.

“He had a huge smile on his face, and said, ‘Please don’t press charges.’ Now if anybody jump the gate in the future, I’m (going to) do you dirty. But if you parachute, just let me know what time you jumping, baby.”

