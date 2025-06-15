Frontier Airlines adds 6 new routes including Atlanta to Honduras

ATLANTA — Frontier Airlines has launched six new routes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airline is offering its first route to Honduras with service to Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula.

They’ve also started nonstop service to Jacksonville International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport in Ft. Myers, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, and John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

Frontier Airlines now offers flights to 52 destinations from Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group