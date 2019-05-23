Friend of Atlanta Child Murders suspect says 'he'll see freedom'

ATLANTA - Sunshine Lewis showed me the neighborhood where she grew up in southwest Atlanta. It’s also the place where she first met Wayne Williams.
“He was almost, and I don’t know if this right to say, he was almost nerdy smart," she told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.
More than four decades later, Sunshine said she’s remained close friends with Williams, even after authorities deemed him Atlanta’s Child Killer.
For the first time she’s sharing Williams' reaction to the case’s big new development, that authories will take a fresh look at some of the evidence, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
