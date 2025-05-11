Founding head of Atlanta private school dies at 79

ATLANTA — The founding head of an Atlanta private school has died at age 79.

Paul Bianchi led Paideia School from 1971 to 2023. His family said he died peacefully at home today.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Dunbar, their three daughters, and eight grandchildren.

Bianchi was chosen as the head of Paideia School when he was just 25 years old.

According to the school, Bianchi said about being offered the job, “Let the record reflect that I was selected from a list on which there were no other candidates to head up a school that had no buildings, no faculty, no students, and no money.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the Paideia School Financial Aid Program.

Sen. Jon Ossoff issued the following statement:

“Alisha and I express our deep sadness upon the death of Paul Bianchi, founder of The Paideia School in Atlanta, Georgia. We celebrate and honor Paul’s life and his legacy as one of the most impactful, visionary, and beloved educational leaders in Georgia history.

“Paul’s love of children, education, and community and his decades of dedicated work shaped thousands of lives for the better and contributed in profound ways to communities in Georgia and to the world.

“Alisha and I know firsthand the brilliance, wit, wisdom, and compassion that made Paul so special, and are grateful for all he did to support us and so many others.

“We join the Atlanta community in expressing our love and support for Paul’s wife, Barbara Dunbar; their daughters Melissa, Sarah, and Emily; their grandchildren and the entire Bianchi family.

“Paul: Godspeed and thank you.”

