Former RHOA star Brit Eady officially files for divorce, saying marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Brit Eady has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Cunningham.

We reported last week that the couple had split after Eady took to social media, saying, “I’m done hurting, and I want to be happy in my next chapter.”

Eady officially filed for a divorce on Wednesday, according to court documents.

In her petition, Eady said that her marriage with Cunningham “is irretrievably broken and there is no reasonable hope of reconciliation.”

She also said that Cunningham should not get alimony, they should split the price of their home 50/50, and each is responsible for their own legal fees.

In her post last week, Eady talked about how “disrespect” is what “triggers my toxicity,” and that she’s “learning not to let people pull me out of character.”

“I can be chill, fun, easy to get along with ...I can vibe with anybody. But the second I feel disrespected, everything in me shifts. My peace goes out the window, my patience disappears, and that soft version of me turns sharp real quick. I’m self-aware enough to know I’m a good woman. I’m kind, I’m genuine, I’m understanding, and I always try to lead with love,” she said. “But that’s exactly why disrespect hits so deep ... because I know how much grace l give before I ever lose it. When I snap, it’s never random, it’s a reaction. What you put in is what you get out of me.”

In a statement to People Magazine, Cunningham said, “All marriages have ups and downs, we just happen to go through things publicly. I’ve always had the utmost respect for my wife and our union. In spite of some of our issues being brought to the public, I will not feed into the drama and narratives being painted.”

According to the court document, the couple was married in April 2021 and officially separated on Dec. 1, 2025.

Eady left RHOA after just one season, saying, “I decided to walk away from something that no longer serves me because I choose peace over destroying my mental [health].”

