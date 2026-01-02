Former RHOA star Brit Eady announces split with husband: ‘I want to be happy’

ATLANTA — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Brit Eady is splitting with her husband, Mike Cunningham, after five years of marriage.

Eady took to Instagram this week saying, “I’m done hurting, and I want to be happy in my next chapter.”

In another slide in the post, Eady talked about how “disrespect” is what “triggers my toxicity,” and that she’s “learning not to let people pull me out of character.”

“I can be chill, fun, easy to get along with ...I can vibe with anybody. But the second I feel disrespected, everything in me shifts. My peace goes out the window, my patience disappears, and that soft version of me turns sharp real quick. I’m self-aware enough to know I’m a good woman. I’m kind, I’m genuine, I’m understanding, and I always try to lead with love,” she said. “But that’s exactly why disrespect hits so deep ... because I know how much grace l give before I ever lose it. When I snap, it’s never random, it’s a reaction. What you put in is what you get out of me.”

In a statement to People Magazine, Cunningham said: “All marriages have ups and downs, we just happen to go through things publicly. I’ve always had the upmost respect for my wife and our union. In spite of some of our issues being brought to the public, I will not feed into the drama and narratives being painted.”

Eady and Cunningham wed in 2020 in a very simple ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because it was during the pandemic, we went to the courthouse, filed our paperwork, and we just did a Zoom saying our vows,” she said during an episode of RHOA in March. “I was a little sad about that, but being a wife was way more important.”

Eady left RHOA after just one season, saying, “I decided to walk away from something that no longer serves me because I choose peace over destroying my mental [health].”

©2026 Cox Media Group