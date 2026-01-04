Former RaceTrac CEO, chairman Carl Bolch Jr. dies at 82

ATLANTA — A longtime business leader in metro Atlanta died on Dec. 26 at the age of 82.

Carl Bolch, Jr., a leader of gas station business RaceTrac and Chairman Emeritus, died after a long career and years of philanthropic work, in Atlanta, according to the company.

“While our sadness is beyond measure in sharing this news, I believe we ultimately find inspiration and contentment in the legacy our father and mentor has created,” the Bolch Family said in a statement. “For over half a century, our father not only helped to build one of the largest private companies in the U.S., but he provided a livelihood for thousands while forging a culture of innovation, lifelong learning, and humility.”

Originally called Carl Bolch Trackside Stations, founded by Bolch’s father in St. Louis, Missouri in 1967, the company was revolutionized by Bolch, Jr. when he introduced self-service gas stations to the convenience store brand, according to a statement from the company.

In 1976, Bolch, Jr. moved the company headquarters to Atlanta, rebranding it RaceTrac in 1979.

Through Bolch, Jr.’s leadership, the company said they became Georgia’s third largest privately held company and the 22nd largest in the United States.

"Under his more than 50 years of visionary leadership, RaceTrac grew from 100 stores in two states to more than 500 stores in 10 states," the company said in a statement.

Bolch, Jr. was committed to service in the community, serving as a member of the Patient Council for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which works to research ways to end Parkinson’s disease, a disease he himself suffered from.

“Carl was a remarkable member of The Michael J. Fox Foundation community. He was a voice for patients and a force for progress in our work to end Parkinson’s,” Debi Brooks, CEO and Co-Founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, said. “That kind of generous leadership — grounded in personal commitment and dedication — leaves a powerful legacy. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The former CEO was also a supporter of education and legal studies, founding Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke University School of Law and serving on its board for several years.

“Duke University lost a great ally and friend in Carl Bolch, Jr., but we will continue to carry on his legacy by serving as a leader in advancing our understanding of the judiciary and the rule of law that was a passion for Carl,” Dean Kerry Abrams, Duke University School of Law, said. “Thanks to Carl’s generosity and vision, the Bolch Judicial Institute is a pillar in the efforts to protect, preserve, and strengthen these ideals here in the United States and around the world.”

Bolch, Jr. is survived by his wife Susan, five children and seven grandchildren, with an eighth on the way, a RaceTrac spokesperson said.

A private service will be held for Bolch, Jr. in the coming weeks. The Bolch Family asks that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in lieu of flowers.

