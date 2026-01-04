DeKalb County pet litter registration ordinance in effect but website currently down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners recently passed an ordinance requiring pet owners to register when their furry friends have puppies, kittens or baby rabbits.

The county’s online registration site for new pet litters soft launched in mid-December before officially going live on Jan. 1, when the ordinance took effect.

The ordinance is aimed at reducing pet overpopulation in the county, with a 21-day deadline to register newborn critters.

However, county officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that for now, the website for litter registration is offline.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, county officials said the Animal Control department is working to fix the issue but there is not currently an estimated time for it to be back online.

Online registration for individual pets through the county is still functioning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group