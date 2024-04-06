Former President Donald Trump traveling to Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump will be traveling to the Atlanta area next week.

Details on the visit, including where he will be, have not been released, but the visit is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10.

The 45th President of the United States is campaigning for a second term in the nation’s highest as the presumptive Republican nominee against current President Joe Biden.

Both former Pres. Trump and Pres. Biden made campaign stops in metro Atlanta last month.

President Biden held a rally in downtown Atlanta and former President Trump held one of his own in Rome, both on the same day.

Channel 2 Action News will bring you more details on the former president’s visit once they are made public.

