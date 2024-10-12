Former President Bill Clinton to stump for Kamala Harris across parts of Georgia

ATLANTA — Former President Bill Clinton will be in Georgia on Sunday and Monday to help stump for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Clinton will be traveling across the Western and Southern parts of the state to “highlight Vice President Harris’ new way forward, and to encourage people to vote early.

Early voting in Georgia starts on Tuesday.

Clinton was the last Democrat to win Georgia before Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

During his campaign, Clinton did exactly what he is doing for Harris -- going to parts of Georgia that normally don’t see presidential candidates stump.

Former President Donald Trump just announced Saturday that he will hold a rally on Tuesday at the Cobb Energy Centre, where he will focus on the economy.

“The Harris-Biden administration created inflation, and Georgians know putting Kamala back in charge won’t do anything to fix it,” the Trump campaign said in a news release Saturday.

During his speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, Clinton said Harris is the only choice for president in this race.

“Kamala Harris will work to solve our problems, seize our opportunities, ease our fears, and make sure every single American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams,” Clinton said.

Clinton’s stops have not been made public at this time.

At this time, Harris has not announced any more stops in Georgia.

