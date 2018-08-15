Former Kasim Reed senior staffer appears in court for city hall bribery case

ATLANTA - Katrina Taylor-Parks, who served as deputy chief of staff to former Mayor Kasim Reed, is in federal court Wednesday related to the ongoing corruption investigation of Atlanta City Hall.
Taylor-Parks is charged with accepting $4,000 in bribes that were given to her and her husband. She is expected to plead guilty.
We'll have updates from inside the courtroom on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Conspiracy and bribery charges against Taylor-Parks were unsealed last week. U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak issued a press release shortly afterward about Taylor-Parks’ guilty plea.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Atlanta City Hall Investigation]
Four other defendants in the City Hall case — including Reed’s former Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith — pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation in exchange for reduced sentences.
