Former GOP head wants change of venue for election interference trial, DA removed from case

ATLANTA — One of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump is asking the judge to move the case out of Fulton County.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne obtained a motion on behalf of former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer that said the case should be transferred to a less heavily Democrat county in order to safeguard the rights to an impartial jury and fair trial.

The motion by Shafer’s lawyer, Craig Gillen, asks to change the venue for the case to either Burke County or Peach County for summoning a jury pool, jury selection and trial.

The filing said voters in those two counties voted almost equally for Trump and current President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, while in Fulton County, Biden got over 70% of the vote.

In a second motion filed by Shafer, he said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her entire office should be disqualified from the case. The motion accuses Willis of a pattern of prejudicial public statements.

A spokesperson for Willis’ office declined to comment on the filings.

