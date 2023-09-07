Former Atlanta NAACP president launches new organization advocating for voter rights

ATLANTA — A former president of the Atlanta NAACP said he’s moving forward and creating a new social justice organization.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at a news conference on Thursday when Richard Rose and his supporters launched the ‘Communities for United Justice’ organization in southeast Atlanta.

“Collaboratively, we will continue the work,” said Rose.

Rose said the organization will fight for social justice, beginning with voter registration and voter education.

“We’re going to be planning and fighting together. Justice fighters are what we are,” organizer Helen Butler said.

“With the strategies I’ve learned over the years, I think I’ll continue the collaboration that was successful from young voter turnout to health care,” Rose explained.

The former NAACP president launched the organization less than two months after the national NAACP announced Rose’s departure from the organization.

In July, the NAACP released a statement that read,

“On Friday, July 28th, 2023, the National Board of Directors of the NAACP voted to suspend the membership of Richard Rose for conduct inimical to the best interests of the Association.

This suspension occurred as a result of Mr. Rose’s failure to carry out his duties as an elected officer of the Association. The suspension applies to any office and/or affiliation with the NAACP held by Mr. Rose.”

Washington asked Rose if there is any bad blood between him and the NAACP.

“I have bad blood with white supremacy. I’m focused on the work,” Rose answered.

Current Georgia NAACP president Gerald Griggs told Washington that he had no comment about Rose or the new organization.

She asked Rose if the civil rights movement in Atlanta and Georgia is somehow fractured.

“I am proud of the work that I did with the Atlanta NAACP,” Rose answered.

