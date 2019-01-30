For Arthur Blank, this Atlanta Super Bowl is years in the making

ATLANTA - For Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Super Bowl week was years in the making. Blank worked for years to get the big game to Atlanta, and on Sunday, all that hard work will pay off.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon was at the Georgia World Congress Center, where Blank was at the center of the action, promoting Atlanta, his teams, and the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium that he helped champion.
Wilfon spoke to Blank about how he thinks the Super Bowl can be a great advertisement for Atlanta.
“It’s amazing how many comments I’ve heard, not even directed at me, but other folks who’ve been here for three, four, five days, who’ve said, 'We can’t believe the kind of Southern warmth that we’ve felt when we’re here," Blank said.
We'll have the full interview with Blank -- and what he says about Pres. Trump possibly attending the Super Bowl, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen accused in multimillion-dollar tax scam re-arrested on new charges
- There are 40 hate groups operating in Georgia, report says
- 19-year-old Georgia deputy killed in two-car wreck while on duty
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}