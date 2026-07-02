Fish kill on South River wasn’t caused by water plant’s chemical spill, state officials say

ATLANTA — Georgia Environmental Protection Division say a chemical release at the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management’s South River Water Reclamation Center didn’t cause a fish kill on the river.

City officials announced the investigation Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Department of Watershed Management said a “limited amount of material” might have gone down one or more of the storm drains at the facility.

Crews at the facility contained and neutralized the spill by deploying containment measures and activating the hazardous materials team, the Department of Watershed Management said.

Watershed Management officials took water quality samples on South River upstream and downstream of the facility as part of the investigation.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division determined the chemical spill didn’t cause the fish kill based on sampling results and their own investigation.

The South River fish kill near the reclamation center is one of two being investigated.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier a massive fish kill on the Chattahoochee River near the end of May killed 45,000 fish.

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