2nd fish kill in metro Atlanta under investigation near water facility

ATLANTA — Two fish kills are under investigation in the metro Atlanta area in just over a month.

Channel 2 Action News reported when a massive fish kill happened toward the end of May, leaving 45,000 fish dead in the water.

Now, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says another fish kill is being investigated, this time south of the South River Water Reclamation Center.

City officials announced the investigation Tuesday afternoon after reports came in of a fish kill in the South River.

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DWM is investigating a potential chemical release as a possible cause.

“Early results suggest some material may have reached the storm drains,” DWM said in a statement. “However, the leak’s source, volume and environmental impact are still being determined.”

Right now, watershed staff are collecting water quality samples and working with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to investigate the potential spill.

The department said it would provide updates as more information becomes available.

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