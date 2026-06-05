City opening independent investigation after thousands of dead fish found in Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is opening an independent investigation after thousands of fish were found dead in the Chattahoochee River.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said it has “retained Brown and Caldwell, an engineering and consulting firm, to conduct an independent evaluation of system operations at the West Area CSO Tunnel Treatment Facility and the associated tunnel operations.”

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the fish kill last month, which the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper called one of the worst fish kills in years.

RELATED STORIES:

For 20 miles downstream of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the riverkeeper found banks coated in black muck and thousands of dead fish.

During flash flooding last month, sewage overflowed into the river, causing the oxygen levels in the water to drop.

Because of that, basically any fish in that stretch of the Chattahoochee River suffocated.

The city says the independent review “will assess rainfall conditions, system performance during the event, and the source of reported sludge residue, as well as determine whether observed conditions are directly related to the storm or other contributing factors. The evaluation will also include recommendations to strengthen operations, maintenance, and system readiness.”

“This independent review will help ensure we discover the root cause of the fish kill. We cannot rely on theory and speculation. We have to support our findings with data while identifying opportunities to strengthen system performance,” Watershed Commissioner Greg Eyerly said.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is also investigating the fish kill.

©2026 Cox Media Group