First responders get cooling, recovery space at College Football Hall of Fame during FIFA events

ATLANTA — As thousands of soccer fans continue filling downtown Atlanta for FIFA events during extreme summer heat, local first responders have a place to cool down and recover between shifts.

The College Football Hall of Fame has transformed part of its facility into a dedicated cooling and recovery station for police officers, firefighters and EMS crews working long hours during the tournament.

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Officials told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that thousands of first responders have already used the space since FIFA events began in Atlanta.

The recovery station offers air conditioning, cold drinks, and areas where crews can rest before heading back into the heat. Chick-fil-A is also donating meals throughout the day for first responders using the facility.

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“We want to give them an area to come in and get off their feet, relax and enjoy because they are putting in arduous long hours during this FIFA time,” Yomand Brown, vice president of marketing, sales and communications for the College Football Hall of Fame, said.

Brown said opening the facility to first responders is part of the Hall of Fame’s commitment to serving the community during one of the city’s busiest events.

“Being in downtown Atlanta, we believe this is the right thing to do,” Brown told Channel 2 Action News. “We want to be community servants, and the right thing to do is to serve those who serve us.”

The recovery station is operating through a partnership between the College Football Hall of Fame, Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola.

Officials said it will remain open throughout Atlanta’s FIFA events as first responders continue working extended shifts to keep visitors and residents safe.

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