Chance of a lifetime for veteran attending FIFA World Cup match in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta FIFA World Cup Match between England and DR Congo was the chance of a lifetime for veteran Shaan Kashyap.

“I was a jet engine mechanic, qualified on all the aircrafts and went all over the states, all over England, Germany,” recalled Kashyap outside FIFA Fan Fest Wednesday.

He won tickets to Wednesday’s match courtesy of Bank of America who contributed money to VetTix.

The organization has 250 tickets from the group stage to the finals that have been set aside of current military members, veterans and current and retired first responders.

For Shaan, being at an England match is a wink from the heavens.

“This actually means a lot. My wife passed in May, and I met her when I was stationed there,” said Kashyap. “I mean just seeing being in England for all that time and just going all the matches over there and actually going to Germany, seeing matches with my wife at the time, it’s huge.”

“This gives us an opportunity to show them how much we appreciate their service and what they do, both people that were in militaries before and current military members,” said President of Bank of America Atlanta Al McCrae.

It was the match of a lifetime with an ending that provided a moment this veteran so desperately needed.

“She’s happy. She’s probably really happy we made it,” said about his wife.

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