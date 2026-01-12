First day of General Assembly brings in themes of ‘affordability’ and ‘kitchen table issues’

ATLANTA — Monday was Day 1 of the Georgia General Assembly, and already both Democrats and Republicans are talking about the “affordability” issue.

Day 1 also meant old and new faces in the House and Senate chambers.

It was Lawrenceville Democrat Akbar Ali’s first day. He’s the youngest member of the House elected at just 22 years old.

“I’ve been received very warmly by both members of the aisle or both sides of the aisle. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Ali said.

Back in the Chambers, the words “affordability” and “kitchen table issues” are the new buzzwords under the Gold Dome.

“We’re going to focus on kitchen table issues,” State Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry, told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

As both sides are vowing to tackle economic issues from property taxes and income taxes to healthcare.

“The focus is going to be on affordability. We’ve had study committees working on reducing insurance premiums. There’s going to be a real focus on cutting property taxes this session, and healthcare affordability. That’s the really big topic,” said State Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Mulberry.

“So my hope for the new year is for the legislature to come together and to deliver for the people of Georgia, certainly when it comes to affordability, but more specifically, ensuring access to healthcare, affordable education and affordable housing,” said State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville.

But House and Senate Republicans differ over what those words mean.

The House wants to talk about property tax relief, and the Senate wants to talk about income tax relief.

But with Republicans now talking about affordability, Democrats think that’s a sign there might be room for compromise.

“Maybe it’s a sign that we can find some common ground, that we could teach them what affordability really means,” said State Rep. Carolyn Hughley, D-Columbus.

Federal grand juries indicted two sitting House members on pandemic fraud charges.

One, Karen Bennett, resigned before the session started. The second, Conyers Democrat Sharon Henderson, was still there Monday.

Her attorney said the indictment will not affect her ability to represent her constituents.

