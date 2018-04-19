Firefighters credit constant training for quick response putting out plane engine fire

ATLANTA - Constant training is what the aviation division of Atlanta’s Fire Rescue Department is touting for the positive outcome when it faced a Delta Air Lines engine on fire.
There are five fire stations around Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport that train diligently to be able to jump into action quickly when necessary.
“I’m very pleased and proud of the outcome. It could’ve been so much worse than what it was,” Deputy Chief Antonio Webb told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona.
Webb said his staff was on point when it mattered Wednesday evening. A team of 10 put out an engine fire on Delta Flight 30 that was bound for London.
The plane was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday night.
“The call came over from the tower indicating that we had an Alert 3, which was smoke coming from the right engine of the aircraft,” Webb said.
Three fire engines and a command team were already on the runway ready to attack the fire when the plane landed.
Video from a passenger inside the terminal showed the firefighters dousing the plane with foam.
BREAKING: A plane has returned to Hartsfield-Jackson #Atlanta International Airport after smoke was reported coming from the engine. Channel 2 viewers sent us photos and videos of the plane on the runway. pic.twitter.com/7dO2tOvLU0— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 18, 2018
Webb said foam does a better job of suppressing those types of fires than water. Before any foam is sprayed, Webb said responding firefighters size up the situation.
“What’s the game plan? What is it that we need to be prepared for?" are some of the questions the firefighters need to quickly assess, Webb said.
The aviation department firefighters recently underwent their annual FAA-mandated training. Also, every Thursday, Webb said they undergo a live fire training for emergencies for all members assigned to airport fire operations.
The division also studies recent aviation incidents to learn and implement best practices.
“Training is key,” Webb said.
There are more than 250 firefighters dedicated to the aviation division.
