0 Firefighters credit constant training for quick response putting out plane engine fire

ATLANTA - Constant training is what the aviation division of Atlanta’s Fire Rescue Department is touting for the positive outcome when it faced a Delta Air Lines engine on fire.

There are five fire stations around Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport that train diligently to be able to jump into action quickly when necessary.

“I’m very pleased and proud of the outcome. It could’ve been so much worse than what it was,” Deputy Chief Antonio Webb told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona.

Webb said his staff was on point when it mattered Wednesday evening. A team of 10 put out an engine fire on Delta Flight 30 that was bound for London.

The plane was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday night.

“The call came over from the tower indicating that we had an Alert 3, which was smoke coming from the right engine of the aircraft,” Webb said.

