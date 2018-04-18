  • Smoke from engine causes plane to turn around at Atlanta airport

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport says a plane had to turn around before take-off after passengers noticed smoke coming from an engine.

    Viewers sent in video of airport fire crews hosing down the engine of the Delta plane. 

    The airport says there are no injuries reported. 

    Firefighters towed the plane back to the concourse to look into what caused the engine problems.

    Delta sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News saying:

    "Delta flight 30 from Atlanta to London returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday after an issue with its number 2 engine. The flight landed without incident and airport response vehicles met the aircraft upon arrival. The airplane was towed to the gate, where customers deplaned through the jetway and will be accommodated on a different aircraft. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we apologize to our customers on this flight."

    The airport says there was minimal impact on the operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smoke from engine causes plane to turn around at Atlanta airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Barbara Bush Foundation's literacy efforts reached deep into Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guilty or not? Tex McIver jury deliberations continue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massive raid on apartment building tied to arrest of local rapper, sources say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta mayor: More subpoenas expected in massive corruption investigation