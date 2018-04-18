Smoke from engine causes plane to turn around at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport says a plane had to turn around before take-off after passengers noticed smoke coming from an engine.
Shortly after 6pm, smoke was reported coming from the engine of a departing aircraft. The aircraft immediately returned to ATL....1/2— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 18, 2018
Viewers sent in video of airport fire crews hosing down the engine of the Delta plane.
....ARFF units hosed down the aircraft’s smoking engine. The aircraft is being towed, w pax aboard, back to the concourse. 2/2— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 18, 2018
The airport says there are no injuries reported.
There are no reports of injuries, and there is minimal impact to operations.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 18, 2018
Firefighters towed the plane back to the concourse to look into what caused the engine problems.
Delta sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News saying:
"Delta flight 30 from Atlanta to London returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday after an issue with its number 2 engine. The flight landed without incident and airport response vehicles met the aircraft upon arrival. The airplane was towed to the gate, where customers deplaned through the jetway and will be accommodated on a different aircraft. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we apologize to our customers on this flight."
The airport says there was minimal impact on the operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International.
BREAKING: A plane has returned to Hartsfield-Jackson #Atlanta International Airport after smoke was reported coming from the engine. Channel 2 viewers sent us photos and videos of the plane on the runway. pic.twitter.com/7dO2tOvLU0— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 18, 2018
