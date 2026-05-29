Firefighter’s alleged attack on Beltline started with near-collision, cyclist says

ATLANTA — A firefighter is under arrest, accused of assault on the Beltline after a bicyclist says he was attacked.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is on the Beltline in Northeast Atlanta to explain what led to this.

Fernandes spoke to the alleged victim on the phone for at least 30 min. He told her why he’s too traumatized to do the interview.

He was riding along the Beltline – along the East Side trail when he was attacked from the side. He said the look, the anger in the attacker’s eyes was terrifying.

Certain parts of the Atlanta Beltline are popular for people riding on bikes.

Cyclist Josh Wayne says this part of the East Side Trail is often congested, no matter what day it is.

“I try to avoid this area on a Saturday or Sunday. As a biker, I just try to find alternate routes,” Wayne said.

On March 31, a Tuesday, Atlanta firefighter Korte Riggs was riding bikes with his two sons.

Another cyclist Channel 2 Action News won’t name admitted to Fernandes on the phone he used profanity when he and one of Riggs’ sons almost collided.

That cyclist told Fernandes - riggs attacked him with his bike a few moments later, knocked him to the ground and said ‘You cursed at my son!’

The alleged victim said, as he realized his hands and knee were bloody, he saw Riggs jump off the bike he was riding and run toward him.

He says Riggs was yelling and knocked his phone out of his hand while he tried to call 911.

The cyclist told police his attacker had an Atlanta Fire Rescue shirt on.

About two months later, police arrested Riggs and charged him with assault.

The alleged victim said the reason he was too scared to do an interview was, if Riggs would attack him in his work shirt, he’s afraid of what else Riggs might do.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Fire Rescue said they’re aware of the arrest and Atlanta police are still investigating.

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