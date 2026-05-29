Concerns rise as fires ignite under busy Atlanta overpass

ATLANTA — Police said they are looking for a suspect who keeps lighting fires under an overpass, and the fires have neighbors concerned.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is live in northwest Atlanta, where the fire was very close to some train tracks on Thursday.

The overpass goes across Hollywood Road. Sam Boykin can see it from his front door.

We had to launch News Drone 2 to safely show where the fire was Thursday night.

Boykin says he is thankful to first responders, who put the fire out before it impacted the bridge.

“It’s 100% concerning with the traffic and being on a busy road,” he said.

Boykin said the fire makes him think about a fire from 2017 that made the Interstate 85 bridge collapse near Piedmont Road.

“It’s definitely concerning, especially if they had to shut down the bridge because this is a high-traffic area. And the traffic in Atlanta is already awful so getting from A to B – would just make it 10 times worse," Boykin said.

Fernandes saw five trains go by. Channel 2 Action News is still working to find out if the fires have impacted operations.

Boykin hopes Atlanta police and Atlanta Fire Rescue are actively looking for the suspect who keeps setting fires under this bridge.

“I would recommend making it higher priority,” he said.

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