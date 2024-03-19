Fire department shuts down State Farm Arena after smoke from outside fire fills stadium

ATLANTA — A fire outside of State Farm Arena forced Atlanta Fire Rescue to close the arena and the former CNN Center.

Video from a Channel 2 Action News viewer showed smoke inside the arena.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the smoke entered the arena and CNN Center through the HVAC system.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Right now we’ve got a report of a person with some smoke inhalation but we’re still not sure if that is related or not, but we do have a crew with them and we have a transport unit in route to their location to see if they’re going to be transported,” Atlanta assistant fire chief Greg Gray said.

Atlanta Fire said the fire was quickly put out and they are investigating what caused it, but it appears to have started in the parking deck and loading dock area outside of State Farm Arena.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett family wants answers after they say pit bull attacked husband, 16-year-old daughter

©2024 Cox Media Group