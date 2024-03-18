Jury selection begins for woman accused of pouring hot grease, oil on 10-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection is now underway for a woman accused of pouring hot grease on a 10-year-old girl.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln talked to the child’s mother, who said justice has taken way too long.

Shamara Mayes was visiting family in Clayton County for the summer four years ago when a relative, Miracle Mateen, burned her with hot grease. Mayes suffered third- and fourth-degree burns.

Prosecutors argued that Mateen intended to cause harm to Mayes when she poured hot oil and grease on her. Mateen was 18 years old at the time.

Mateen was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree and aggravated assault and battery.

