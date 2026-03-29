Fire damages dorm at Clark Atlanta University

Early Sunday morning, The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to a structure fire along the 50 block of James P. Brawley Drive.

Firefighters say when they arrived they saw smoke and fire from multiple sides of the multi-story dormitory and conducted a primary search on all floors.

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No injuries were reported during the incident. The building was not occupied by students at the time of the fire.

The fire was located on the first floor and extended to multiple areas in the building. Due to the size of the dorm, a second alarm was requested to support operations.

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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