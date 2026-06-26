FIFA World Cup: Tight security measures in place for stadium deliveries

ATLANTA — Security is tight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Friday, Channel 2 Action News got an inside look at some of the technology keeping crowds safe.

Customs and Border Protection says possible terrorism is a real danger, so they’re double-checking who and what goes into Mercedes Benz Stadium.

This includes police escort to the stadium in downtown Atlanta, where the FIFA World Cup matches are happening.

Screening Step 2 in the screening process means driving through a huge x-ray machine. (Source: WSBTV)

This escort is the final step to ensure the trucks making deliveries aren’t hiding anything dangerous.

“It really stems back to 9/11, when you really look at it,” said Garret Reinhart, Customs and Border Protection officer.

They’re double-checking any deliveries to the stadium, about 50 trucks a day, 900 since they started on June 11.

“We’ve been working for this for over two years to prepare,” said Paula Rivera, CBP incident commander.

Officers are using a layered approach and some high tech.

Step 1 of the inspection starts with a K-9.

K-9 Pub has a very important job, sniffing for currency, guns and ammo.

“Our K-9 has detected two weapons thus far. They weren’t illegal, but they were just initially failed to declare because the driver just forgot that they had them,” Reinhart said.

Officers kept those guns but gave them back once the driver made the delivery.

Once the truck and driver pass the K-9 sniff test, they go on to Step 2, driving through a huge x-ray machine, the same kind used on the sea and land borders of the U.S.

Officers then check to see what’s inside the truck matches the manifest of what supposed to be inside.

Channel 2 Action News followed a food truck as it went through the process before it got a police escort to the stadium.

The escort ensures the secured truck stays secure until it reaches the stadium.

“It is the largest event that we’ve had. It exceeds the Olympics operations. It exceeds the Super Bowl operations,” Rivera said.

Customs and Border Protection says state and local leaders asked for their help, and they are answering that call until the end of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

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