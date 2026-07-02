FIFA World Cup dream comes true for Georgia teen

ATLANTA — Madison Vineyard, a 14-year-old from Walton County, believes that when you do what you love, great things happen.

Madison works at a Monroe McDonald’s restaurant.

With the help of Coca-Cola, she and other teen McDonald’s employees got to spend a day at the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The group were FIFA Flag Bearers for Wednesday’s match at Atlanta Stadium between England and DR Congo.

“That was really a once-in-a-lifetime experience!” Madison told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen. “It was really, really cool.”

MORE FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES:

Madison said the teens got to walk out right before the players.

“We stood there and had our flags raised, then the players came,” Madison said.

She carried England’s flag for the event.

Madison’s mom Kristen Vineyard said it was her daughter’s soccer dream come true.

“She’s actually getting to see it in person and be there in that magical moment,” Vineyard said. “She loved it, and that makes your mom heart explode.”

Madison told Channel 2 Action News that she’s spent the week training at the FC Barcelona Academy camp in Cobb County, but they let her miss a day because the World Cup was calling.

“It was so cool! It was awesome. I really liked it,” Madison said. “I definitely won’t forget it!”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group