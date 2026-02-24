Feminine hygiene products could get tax-free sales weekends if new bill passes Georgia legislature

ATLANTA — If a new proposal by state lawmakers passes, women and girls in Georgia could see tax-free weekends to buy feminine hygiene products.

That means, depending on if it passes, you could buy tampons, menstrual pads and related products without paying a sales tax on it during specifically designated weekends throughout the year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to HB 1144, the Georgia Hygiene Essentials Tax-Free Period, lawmakers want to eliminate state sales and use taxes on menstrual products four times each year starting in December.

The bill says the tax-free weekends would happen once per quarter and would cover a consecutive Saturday and Sunday, with each weekend set by the Georgia tax commissioner’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the purposes of the bill, over-the-counter drugs and prescription medications would not be covered, but tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, menstrual cups, menstrual discs, menstrual sponges and period underwear would be tax free eight days each year, once every quarter.

The tax-free designation would only apply to state sales taxes and does not apply to any locally imposed or levied taxes in municipalities across Georgia.

In addition to implementing the tax-free weekends, the Georgia tax commissioner would be required to submit a report to lawmakers by July 1, 2028 and each year after about how the sales and taxation process operated.

The bill stipulates that it would automatically be repealed on Dec. 31, 2031, meaning the tax-free weekend push for feminine hygiene products is not permanent unless amended later on, if passed as written.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group