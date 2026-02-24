Things 2 Do

Headliners announced for Shaky Knees 2026

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Here are some more photos from the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Centennial Olympic Park.

Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes and Gorillaz will headline the Shaky Knees Music Festival when it returns to Atlanta from Sept. 18-20, 2023. The event will take place at Piedmont Park.

The 13th edition of the festival will feature more than 50 performances across four stages.

The 13th edition of the festival features a lineup that includes LCD Soundsystem, Pierce The Veil, Turnstile, Wu-Tang Clan and The Prodigy. Other scheduled performers include Fontaines D.C., Pavement, Geese, Knocked Loose, Danny Elfman, Modest Mouse, Blood Orange, Jimmy Eat World and Hot Mulligan.

Festival organizers are offering multiple ticket types, including one-Day, 2-Day and three-Day options. Available tiers include GA, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate. For larger groups, 3-Day Cabanas and Bungalows are also available for purchase.

