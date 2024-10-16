FEMA offering rent assistance to Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene, Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA — Federal officials are offering up rental assistance to Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby, for those impacted by Debby between Aug. 4 and Aug. 20.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, renters, including students, with uninsured losses can get assistance with housing and shelter needs in more than 60 Georgia counties.

The help, if needed, is also open to homeowners with serious needs, FEMA said.

“FEMA may be able to help renters as well as homeowners with serious needs, displacement costs, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Renters may qualify for assistance including the replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies; replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment; vehicle repair; and medical/dental bills,” the agency said in an announcement.

There are multiple ways to apply for assistance, including online and by phone. You can apply for help online here. To call the agency instead to request assistance, dial 4-800-621-3362.

When applying for aid, officials said you’ll need a current phone number where you can be reached, your address during the disaster and the address you’re currently staying, your Social Security number, a list of damage and losses, banking information if you would like to use direct deposit for funding needs and if insured, the policy number or the name identity of your insurance agent and the company’s name.

Those with homeowners, renters or flood insurance are encouraged to file claims as soon as possible.

“FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance,” the agency said. “The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. FEMA has streamlined the application process so people can apply to FEMA and SBA at the same time.”

Counties where residents may be eligible for assistance for rental costs are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wheeler counties.

