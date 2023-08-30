FEMA coordinates federal government’s response to Idalia from Atlanta command center

ATLANTA — FEMA is coordinating the federal government’s response to Tropical Storm Idalia from a command center in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Investigative reporter Justin Gray took a look at the work being done inside the center today.

The center is currently being staffed around the clock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

From the metro Atlanta hub, the federal government is monitoring the full response to Tropical Storm Idalia across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

“For us, it’s monitoring preparatory actions that the state and local partners are taking. And then when they start actually employing state resources, we want to keep a close eye on that and try to anticipate if there’s going to be any capability gaps that would require the federal government to step in to assist.”

FEMA has teams and resources pre-staged on the ground acros the region, ready to go.

Everything from supplies for displaced families like meals, generators, and tarps to Corps of Engineers and emergency response crews.

It’s all controlled from the command center in Atlanta where a variety of federal agencies are all working together to communicate and coordinate the response to Idalia.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Giuliani loses defamation suit brought by Fulton election workers harassed after 2020 election The women said statements Giuliani made about them following the 2020 election turned their lives upside down.

©2023 Cox Media Group