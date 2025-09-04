FEMA approves nearly $100 million more for Georgia disaster recovery from Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — FEMA has approved an additional $97 million to aid Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, focusing on infrastructure restoration and debris removal.

In August, FEMA allocated funds for 138 state and local recovery projects, addressing critical needs such as road repairs and emergency protective measures.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is covering at least 75% of the costs for these projects, ensuring substantial federal support for the state’s recovery efforts.

Valdosta State University was granted $4 million for debris removal efforts on its campus and surrounding roads.

Among the significant grants, $37.1 million was awarded to the Jefferson Energy Cooperative for emergency repairs to power lines and distribution systems across several counties.

Columbia County received $25.5 million to clear 2.6 million cubic yards of debris and remove hazardous trees and limbs from public areas.

To date, Georgia has received over $737.8 million from FEMA for various recovery initiatives, highlighting the extensive impact of Tropical Storm Helene on the region.

Here’s the full list of recipients for the latest funding:

$37.1 million to the Jefferson Energy Cooperative for emergency protective measures including repairs to damaged power lines, transformers, and distribution power systems in Jefferson, Emanuel, Johnson, Washington, Columbia, McDuffie, Warren, Glascock, Richmond, Burke and Jenkins counties.

$25.5 million in additional funding to Columbia County for the removal of approximately 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative debris, 6,301 hazardous hanging limbs, and 1,005 hazardous trees from roads and public property.

$5.4 million to the city of Hazlehurst for the removal of vegetative debris from roads and public property.

$4 million to Valdosta State University for debris removal from roads and public properties.

$3.6 million to the Georgia Forestry Commission for emergency protective measures including debris removal and supply delivery.

$1.6 million to Appling County for debris removal from roads and public properties.

$1.2 million to Johnson County for vegetative debris removal from roads and public properties.

