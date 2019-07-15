FedEx driver delivers gunshot victims to hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after five people were shot in northeast Atlanta and a FedEx truck dropped several of them off at the hospital, they say.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE.
Police said the victims flagged down a FedEx driver for help, who then took four of the five victims to Grady Memorial Hospital.
A fifth victim was taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle.
There are multiple scenes to this shooting. We have crews at them all.
.@SwagOn2 and I just arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in Edgewood. At least five people injured by gunfire.
