FedEx driver delivers gunshot victims to hospital, police say

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating after five people were shot in northeast Atlanta and a FedEx truck dropped several of them off at the hospital, they say. 

    Investigators said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. 

    Police said the victims flagged down a FedEx driver for help, who then took four of the five victims to Grady Memorial Hospital. 

    A fifth victim was taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle. 

