Federal Reserve advisor: Signs economy may be slowing

A Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta policy advisor who tracks the economy’s growth said new data shows the U.S. in the negative this quarter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Economist Patrick Higgins told Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer there had been a change in the gross domestic product of negative-0.8%, which adds to general signs of a softening economy.

“Sort of the forward-looking part, consumer spending and investment numbers, are positive though,” he said. “It is consistent with some softening relative to last year.”

A couple things stick out: larger than normal movement of gold into the U.S. and what appears to be a speeding up of imports.

“This quarter is essentially - import growth is going to be quite strong maybe because firms and households were trying to get ahead of any tariffs,” Higgins said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group