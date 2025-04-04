Federal Reserve advisor: Signs economy may be slowing

A Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta policy advisor who tracks the economy’s growth said new data shows the U.S. in the negative this quarter.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Economist Patrick Higgins told Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer there had been a change in the gross domestic product of negative-0.8%, which adds to general signs of a softening economy.
“Sort of the forward-looking part, consumer spending and investment numbers, are positive though,” he said. “It is consistent with some softening relative to last year.”
A couple things stick out: larger than normal movement of gold into the U.S. and what appears to be a speeding up of imports.
“This quarter is essentially - import growth is going to be quite strong maybe because firms and households were trying to get ahead of any tariffs,” Higgins said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Felon convicted again after bringing guns to Reinhardt University campus
- Sausage, pepperoni and...AI? Pizza company partners with Google for upgraded ordering experience
- Man accused of killing teen carrying his child granted bond again
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group