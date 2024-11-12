FBI searching for man who failed to show up for court in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man wanted for wire and mail fraud.

In Sept. 2023, Roscoe McMillan, 43, was charged with wire fraud and mail fraud in connection to an alleged plot to swindle seven life insurance companies.

On Oct. 11, 2023, McMillan was granted pre-trial release but did not show up for his trial on Oct. 29, 2024.

Last Tuesday, a federal arrest warrant was issued for McMillan in the Northern District of Georgia court.

The FBI said McMillan has ties to or may visit Atlanta, Las Vegas, South Carolina and New York, NY. He may also go by the name Ross McMillan.

Anyone with information can call the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000. Tipsters can also contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online.

