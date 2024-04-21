FBI monitoring potential threats to Jewish community ahead of Passover

ATLANTA — The FBI is monitoring potential threats ahead of the start of Passover within the Jewish community.

There are no current threats in the Atlanta area, but investigators are keeping a close eye on conditions locally and nationally.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, anti-hate crimes have been on the rise.

According to the FBI, they have opened three times as many hate crime investigations since the attack compared to the months leading up to it.

That includes threats to schools, institutions, and houses of worship.

“I want you to know that we at the FBI are closely tracking these very real threats that have your communities on edge and we’re actively hitting back at the perpetrators full force,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

