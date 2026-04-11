FBI Atlanta helps dismantle global phishing operation with Indonesian authorities

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta announced Friday the demolition of a global phishing scheme with the help of Indonesian authorities.

Authorities said the scheme was responsible for the theft of tens of thousands of online credentials.

The feds said it was a “first-of-its-kind” cyber operation that put a stop to cybercriminals who committed identity theft in an attempt to steal more than $20 million.

The operation focused on the “W3LL phishing kit,” a cybercrime tool that allowed crooks to spoof legitimate login pages to get victims to reveal their usernames and passwords.

The tool, which was available for $500, also allowed criminals to track session data, which allowed criminals to bypass multi-factor authentication.

“This wasn’t just phishing—it was a full-service cybercrime platform,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham. “We will continue to work with our domestic and foreign law enforcement partners, using all available tools to protect the public.”

Between 2019 and 2023, the online marketplace W3LLSTORE contributed to the sale of more than 25,000 compromised accounts.

“From 2023 to 2024 alone, the phishing kit was used to target more than 17,000 victims worldwide,” FBI Atlanta said.

FBI Atlanta, with help from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, discovered and took infrastructure needed by the phishing service.

Authorities also detained the alleged developer, G.L., with the help of the Indonesian National Police, authorities detained the alleged developer, G.L, and seized key domains.

“The takedown cuts off a major resource used by cybercriminals to gain unauthorized access to victims’ accounts,” FBI Atlanta said.

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