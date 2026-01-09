Fans from across the country come to Atlanta to root on Oregon, Indiana in the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, featuring Indiana University and the University of Oregon, is generating excitement in downtown Atlanta as fans show their colors.

The game is being held Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and fans from both universities have traveled here to Atlanta to support their teams.

As the cities prepare for the bowl game, it is evident that Indiana Hoosier fans are a dominant presence.

“I don’t think there’s anybody left in the state of Indiana. They’re all here in Atlanta! Everybody’s here!” Indiana fan Shirley May said.

The atmosphere is vibrant in downtown Atlanta, as fans of the Oregon Ducks are just as excited.

“I brought a couple of the red-eye flights this morning,” Ducks fan Taylor Grimes said.

Mike Chandler, another Oregon supporter, reflected on the experience: “We got tickets at the last minute. Let’s just go!”

His excitement is echoed by many, indicating the spontaneous nature of some fans’ plans.

In contrast, Ind. fans have a deep-rooted connection to their team.

“We waited a long time for this,” Hoosier fan Dustin Cheshire said.

“He’s been a fan when they were not very good. So, to see him enjoying this means the world to me!” Mikala Cheshire said.

The competitive history between the two universities adds another layer of excitement to the game.

Since their first meeting in 1963, Indiana and Oregon have faced each other four times, with each team winning two games.

Nonetheless, both teams have never met in a game as significant as the Peach Bowl.

“We’ve been close so many times, but not gotten it done. So I’m excited, but nervous,” Oregon fan Alex Ames said.

The enthusiasm and tension experienced by fans are palpable as they hope their teams will rise to the occasion tonight.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl promises to be a memorable event for both fans and players alike.

