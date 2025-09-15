Family-run Georgia comms agency survives pandemic, highlights collaborative spirit

ATLANTA — Monica Maldonado, President and CEO of I-P Comm Agency, leads a communications agency recognized as one of the top 100 minority and women-owned businesses in Georgia.

The agency, located in DeKalb County, was started by Maldonado’s parents, Nelson, Sr. and Yolanda Fuentes, over 40 years ago.

It has grown from a printing business into a full-service communications agency, adapting to the digital age and the needs of its clients.

“They gave us a chance and that’s how we’ve grown,” Maldonado said, emphasizing the importance of trust and opportunity in their success.

Maldonado told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona that the agency’s ability to pivot during the pandemic to better serve its clients reflected the importance of understanding the needs of small businesses and corporations in the creative and communication space.

I-P Comm is recognized as one of the top 100 minority and women-owned businesses in the state, a testament to its growth and impact in the industry.

Maldonado, like her parents, said she dreamed big and aimed to work with the biggest corporations in Georgia.

That goal has been realized through dedication and hard work.

The agency’s team strives to overdeliver, ensuring outcomes that keep clients committed to I-P Comm.

“Because if you win, I win,” Maldonado said, underscoring the collaborative spirit of the agency.

