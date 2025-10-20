Family pleads to find driver involved in I-75 road rage shooting that left 21-year-old dead

ATLANTA — Investigators are searching for a driver who hit a man on Interstate 75 in Atlanta Saturday night and drove away from the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim, 21-year-old Damari Jordan, was involved in a road rage incident moments before his death.

According to investigators, the altercation began with a fender bender between Jordan and another driver in a Ford truck.

Both drivers reportedly exited their vehicles and exchanged gunfire, during which Jordan was hit twice by bullets, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of road rage, with local drivers urging others to remain calm and prioritize safety on the roads.

“Your life isnt worth the rage,” one driver told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

After being shot, Jordan fell into a lane of traffic on I-75 northbound, where he was hit by two vehicles.

One of the vehicles was driven by an Atlanta police officer who remained at the scene, while the other driver fled.

Jordan’s family, too heartbroken to speak on camera, shared photos of him and expressed their desire for the driver who fled to be brought to justice.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of Jordan’s death.

Jordan’s girlfriend, who was in the car during the incident, called his family immediately after.

When they arrived at the scene, the other driver involved in the shooting was in handcuffs and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group