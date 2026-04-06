Families feel pain at the pump as many leave town for spring break

ATLANTA — As families hit the road for spring break, many are feeling the pain at the pump.

Gas prices nationwide are now above $4 a gallon.

The prices are the highest since 2022 and are up more than $1 in the past month.

Demand is expected to keep rising as more people hit the road.

Experts say global supply concerns -- including disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz -- are adding to the spike.

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“It’s expensive. It shouldn’t take almost $110 to fill a car up,” driver Rich Schiaperelli said.

Georgia drivers are getting a small break from the suspended gas tax but that relief could end by the middle of May without an extension.

Gas prices across the state, and in the metro, are staying steady but are still high.

In metro Atlanta, you’ll pay around $3.75 a gallon. According to AAA, it is up $0.10 from one week ago and about $0.50 from a month ago.

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