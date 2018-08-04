Falcons all stand for national anthem on Military Day

FLOWERY BRANCH - With the team honoring military members, all members of the Atlanta Falcons stood while the national anthem was being performed before practice on Saturday.
On July 27, Falcons owner Arthur Blank called the NFL’s national-anthem dilemma “complex” while also adding that players should be able to exercise their Constitutional rights under the First Amendment.
After some players begin to protest social and racial injustices during the national anthem around the league last season, the Falcons stood most of the time except for one game when two players knelt in protest of derogatory comments directed to the NFL players.
The NFL and the NFLPA, the player’s union, have met in an attempt to come up with a solution after the owners tried to require players to stand or face a possible fine.
This story was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter for the AJC.
