Fairburn woman says apartment floods whenever there is heavy rainfall

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A Fairburn woman says her apartment floods nearly every time it rains — and she’s growing more concerned with each passing storm.

Tracey Linton has lived at the Village Garden Apartments on Clay Street for about a year. She says her issues with flooding began not long after she moved in.

“This is what’s been saving me from having my house flood every time there’s heavy downpour,” Linton said, pointing to a single sandbag outside her back door.

She told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers she was never informed the apartment was prone to flooding.

According to Linton, when it rains heavily, water runs off the road and collects in her backyard. She said maintenance has tried to help, but the fixes haven’t solved the problem.

“The maintenance guy that was here, he did try to do something, but it’s not enough,” she said, showing a trench that had been dug to help redirect the water.

“They told me something was going to be done, and it’s been 4-6 months, and nothing has been done,” Linton added.

She said during bad storms, water still makes it inside her apartment.

Linton also pointed out areas where mold has started to grow and wood is beginning to rot.

“The baseboards are destroyed,” she said.

The property manager did not want to go on camera, but showed Rogers texts with the City of Fairburn. She said it is the city’s responsibility to fix the road and drainage.

The texts showed the city was supposed to visit the property this week. According to the property manager, crews did come out, but discovered underground lines that need to be moved before any work can begin.

Linton says she’s frustrated by the delays.

“I like where I live,” she said. “I like my apartment. I just don’t want to be flooded all the time.”

The property manager also told Rogers that the complex was without maintenance for two months, which led to major delays in work orders. She said they are now trying to catch up.

