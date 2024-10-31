EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban, David Perdue share differing views on election, economy with Channel 2

ATLANTA — We’re entering the final days of the 2024 presidential race and the topic first and foremost on the minds of many Georgia voters is the economy.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke to a pair of influential business executives who have different views on the best candidate for the economy.

Channel 2 Action News spoke exclusively with businessman Mark Cuban and with Georgia Senator David Perdue, about the two presidential candidates’ economic plans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, Cuban talked with Atlanta small business owners about Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ economic plan. He then spoke with Channel 2 Action News about why he thinks her tax cut plan will work for America.

“There’s 33 million companies in this country. 99% are small businesses. 99% are run by people who make $400,000 or less. Kamala Harris has been very clear if you make $400,000 or less, your taxes are not going up. They’re going down.,” Cuban said.

Voters say the economy remains their top issue and both Harris and her Republican opponent former President Donald Trump are pushing their economic plans.

Cuban criticized Trump’s plan to put tariffs on certain imports saying it will only lead to higher prices.

Channel 2 Action News also spoke one one-on-one with Perdue, the one-time CEO of Reebok. He defended Trump’s economic plan and proposed tariffs as a way to protect American goods.

“All President Trump has said is look, I want my workers in America to get a fair shake, an even playing field, a level playing field. They rolled out this manufacturing renaissance a few weeks ago and it has really resonated.” Perdue said.

Perdue said if elected, Trump would help working men and women by creating more jobs in the United States.

An independent economic think tank has said both plans would increase the national debt.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group